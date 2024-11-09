Notre Dame's bells ring out in Paris for first time since 2019 fire

The bells of Notre Dame tolled in Paris on Friday for the first time since the 2019 fire that threatened to destroy the Parisian landmark.

At the time of the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the iconic, 861-year-old structure within five years.

"Five years ago, a promise: to rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral together," Macron said on X Friday. "Today, its bells are finally ringing thanks to the extraordinary work of so many of you."

The video accompanying Macron's post appeared to show the installation and ringing of some of Notre Dame's bells.

Notre Dame will reopen its doors in one month, with ceremonies and celebrations planned to begin Dec. 7.

The landmark also boasts three new bells, one of which rang at the Stade de France at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is inscribed with "Paris 2024." The other two bells, Chiara and Carlos, are smaller, and were installed Thursday alongside the Olympic bell.

In total, there are 21 bells at Notre Dame, each of which is named for an important figure in the church.

Since the fire on April 15, 2019, during which flames engulfed the roof and the spire, Notre Dame's bells have been undergoing cleaning.

Rebuilding Notre Dame required help from skilled craftsmen from around the globe and the use of tools — created on-site — that match those used by the original workers who built the cathedral centuries ago.

It also required 2,000 Oak trees from forests across Europe that dried for 12 to 19 months before the wood was used in the rebuild.

The ambitious project was estimated to cost $760 million. According to Rebuilding Notre Dame de Paris, the public body responsible for the conservation and restoration of the cathedral, 340,000 donors from more than 150 countries donated more than $900 million to the effort.

