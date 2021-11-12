Connecticut Woman Has Been Missing Since Monday: Police

A Norwalk woman has been missing since Monday and police said they found her car disabled in New Canaan and her cell phone is not active.

Michel Lorena Lopez, 35, was last seen on Monday, police said.

Her mother called Norwalk police on Thursday afternoon and said her daughter has been missing since Monday.

Police said Lopez’s cell phone is inactive and her silver 2013 KIA Optima was found in New Canaan, disabled.

Lopez has purple hair and multiple tattoos, police said.

Norwalk police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Fitzmaurice at (203)854-3180, or by email at dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com or by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).