Texas Fourth of July drone show sets new Guinness World Record

The 10-minute aerial ballet of drones also became the largest drone light show ever flown in Texas

By Elvira Sakmari

While fireworks are always popular on the Fourth of July, drones are starting to add another dimension to the holiday.

Monday night's Fourth of July drone show in North Richland Hills set a new Guinness World Record.

The record is for the "largest aerial sentence formed by multi-roto/drones."

Sky Elements Drones teamed up with the Northeast Tarrant Chamber of Commerce for the record-setting show at Birdville Independent School District plaza that featured 1,002 drones armed with bright LED lights.

Video from Fort-Worth based Sky Elements Drone Shows shows the 1,002 drones that helped break the Guinness World Record.

The intricate formations of drones created pictures of critical moments in American history, like landing on the moon, and patriotic images like a bald eagle with the American flag.

Sky Elements Drones says it also broke a company record producing 40 shows over the holiday weekend using more than 10,000 drones.

