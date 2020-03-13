North Korea

North Korea’s Kim Guides Another Round of Artillery Drills

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim guided an artillery firing competition between army units on Thursday

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's firing of projectiles with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 2, 2020. North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus that could have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia. The Korean letters read: "Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired two projectiles."
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

North Korean state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un has supervised another round of artillery exercises, the latest in a series of exercises believed aimed at boosting its fighting capability.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim guided an artillery firing competition between army units on Thursday. It said the competition was meant to evaluate the readiness of artillery forces and improve the form, program and method of artillery drills.

North Korea Mar 9

N. Korea Fires Weapons After Threatening ‘Momentous’ Action

North Korea Mar 2

North Korea Fires Presumed Short-Range Missiles Into the Sea

Kim praised artillery troops for their "militant enthusiasm and attitude" and ordered authorities to hold similar artillery firing competitions on a regular basis, according to KCNA.

The latest drills were the fourth since late February.

U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at getting the North to give up its nuclear weapons have been stalled for months. In late December, Kim said he would unveil "a new strategic weapon" and expand his nuclear arsenal in the face of U.S. sanctions and pressure.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

North KoreaKim Jong Un
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us