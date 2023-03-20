North Korea

North Korea Conducts Drills Simulating Nuclear Counterattacks

The drills are viewed as a warning to the U.S. and South Korea

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen drills simulating a nuclear counterattack against the U.S. and South Korea, state media KCNA said on Monday.

The drills, which Reuters reported, are seen as a warning to the allies who are scaling up their joint military exercises.

They involved a short-range missile launch but — unusually — the missile flew from a buried silo, which analysts say would help improve speed and stability in future tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to the report.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

North Korea
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us