Alabama

Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Alabama Hours Before CEO Testifies Before Congress

Thirty cars derailed Thursday around 6:45 a.m. in Calhoun County, Alabama. There were no reports of a hazardous leak.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed Thursday in Calhoun County, Alabama, hours before company CEO Alan Shaw faced lawmakers to answer questions about a Feb. 3 derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

Thursday's derailment occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Quad Cities area of White Plains, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

There were no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous leak after approximately 30 cars derailed, an agency spokesperson said.

It’s not clear what caused the derailment. 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Norfolk Southern said the train left from Atlanta and was headed to Meridian, Mississippi. A spokesperson said they are working closely with local officials.

This is the third derailment of the company’s trains since last month. Over the weekend, 28 cars derailed in Springfield, Ohio.

Read the full story here at NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

AlabamaRailways
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us