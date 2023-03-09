A Norfolk Southern train derailed Thursday in Calhoun County, Alabama, hours before company CEO Alan Shaw faced lawmakers to answer questions about a Feb. 3 derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

Thursday's derailment occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Quad Cities area of White Plains, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

There were no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous leak after approximately 30 cars derailed, an agency spokesperson said.

It’s not clear what caused the derailment.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Norfolk Southern said the train left from Atlanta and was headed to Meridian, Mississippi. A spokesperson said they are working closely with local officials.

This is the third derailment of the company’s trains since last month. Over the weekend, 28 cars derailed in Springfield, Ohio.

Read the full story here at NBC News.com