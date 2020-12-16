Holiday Shipping

Nor'easter Could Impact Shipping as Holiday Gift Crunch Time Arrives

Major delivery services said they have contingency plans in place, but delays could happen.

The U.S. Postal Service and retail giant Target are warning of potential shipping delays for holiday gift-givers.

Both are experiencing record package volumes, while the USPS said it is bracing for impacts from a nor'easter due to hit this week, on top of lower-than-usual staffing levels due to Covid-19.

More than 47 million people are under some sort of winter storm watch or warning as heavy snow is expected to blanket parts of the Northeast this week.

The storm comes as the nation enters what is traditionally one of the busiest weeks for shipping holiday gifts. Buyers have ramped up their online shopping during the pandemic this year, straining logistics systems that have also had to take additional precautions to protect essential delivery workers.

