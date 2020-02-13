NOAA: January 2020 Was Earth’s Hottest in Recorded History

The planet experienced the hottest January in recorded history last month, marking the latest milestone in a string of climate records that have been broken in recent years, NBC News reports.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, average temperature across land and ocean surfaces in January 2020 was 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit (1.13 degrees Celsius) above the 20th century average — the highest in NOAA’s 141 years of climate records.

The record highlights a worrisome trend as the planet continues to warm at an accelerated pace. The four warmest Januaries on record have occurred since 2016, and the 10 warmest Januaries have all occurred since 2002, according to NOAA.

