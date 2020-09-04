No Full-Contact High School Football This Season: CIAC

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Friday that it was canceling full-contact football for the fall sports season.

The body that governs school sports in Connecticut said it made the decision after receiving a letter from the Connecticut Department of Public Health on Thursday that recommended not playing a high-risk sport like football.

"Without DPH support, the CIAC cannot move forward with a full contact season as it would place superintendents and boards of education in the impossible position of acting against the recommendation of a state agency," according to a news release from the CIAC.

It is not clear what might replace a season of full-contact football.

"The CIAC, in alignment with DPH guidance, will now work with its dedicated athletic directors and football coaches to provide football players with the best low and moderate risk experiences possible," the news release said.

The football season has been in limbo as the CIAC and DPH went back-and-forth on what would be the best plan of action during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the CIAC announced it would move forward with fall sports, including football, before receiving guidelines from the DPH. The guidelines, which were received the next day, suggested postponing the football and volleyball seasons until the spring.

The CIAC will move forward with a volleyball season, requiring players to wear masks during indoor games and practices.

"Based on DPH’s September 3 letter, and in collaboration with its medical experts, the CIAC believes the modification of wearing masks mitigates the risk expressed by DPH and provides a safe indoor environment for the sport of volleyball," the news release said.