Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Staten Island Doctor Last Seen on Walk in Park

Missing person flyers line the fences of a park on Staten Island more than one week after a doctor's disappearance.

Law enforcement officials have said foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of 44-year-old Tamara Saukin. Still, no one has reported seeing the Staten Island doctor since the morning Nov. 18.

Police say Saukin went for a morning walk with her mother at Clove Lakes Park and then continued on by herself. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black leggings and pink sneakers, police said.

In the following days, units from the NYPD have returned to the area to continue search efforts for Saukin since last Wednesday.

#SRG #ESU #K9 & #SCUBA continue to assist @NYPDDetectives in the ongoing search for a missing female in the vicinity of Clove Lakes Park @NYPDstatenIslnd



The female, in her 40s, went missing early Wednesday morning



We will continue our focused efforts pic.twitter.com/4mzLRWsrL8 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) November 24, 2020

"We love her, we want her back safely. We want to do anything within our power to find her," said longtime patient Christina Salcido.

Saukin was an accomplished figure skater. Salcido says Saukin suffered a leg injury years ago but it didn't keep her down.

"She really loved her life. She was a very energetic, very athletic person. I understand she had had an injury not too long ago and that prevented her from doing what she used to do, which was ice skating. But she still had the spirit of going out there, for example jogging and running which is what she was doing out here," Salcido said.

Adding to the mystery, Saukin abruptly suspended her medical practice in recent weeks, reportedly due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The park where Saukin went missing, although relatively flat and bordering several neighborhoods on Staten Island, has a number of horse trails and heavily wooded sections that could confuse runners.