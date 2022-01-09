New Jersey

NJ Woman Found Shot to Death After Reported Home Invasion

Police identified the woman as Darlene Randall, 62, of Pennsauken.

By David Chang

A woman was found shot to death after police responded to a reported home invasion in Pennsauken, New Jersey. 

On Sunday, shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue for reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a woman, later identified as Darlene Randall, 62, of Pennsauken, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Randall was taken to JFK Hospital in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, where she was pronounced dead at 2:26 a.m. 

No arrests have been made and police haven’t released information on any suspects. If you have any information on the incident, please call Detective Jeremy Jankowski with the CCPO Homicide Unit at 856-397-3485 or Pennsauken Police Detective Aerika Long at 609-929-0942.

