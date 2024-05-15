NJ Transit issuing refunds for some unused one-way tickets. Here's what to know

Do you have old and unused NJ Transit tickets lying around? You may be eligible for a refund.

NJ Transit announced Wednesday that refunds will be made available for unused one-way bus, rail and light rail tickets purchased prior to June 1.

The agency said the new policy will also apply to rail 10-trip tickets, which are the equivalent of 10 one-way rail tickets purchased in a single transaction.

Tickets purchased on, or after, June 1 must be used by July 31 and will not be eligible for refunds.

The agency strongly urges customers to avoid purchasing any additional one-way tickets that they cannot use by July 31.

Starting July 1 all one-way tickets, including rail ten-trip tickets, will be valid for 30 days, including the date of purchase.

How do I request a refund?

If you have paper tickets, you can bring those to a customer service office. You will need to provide contact information and should have your receipt in order to expedite the refund process. If you do not have a receipt, you will be asked to provide contact information and the last four digits of the credit card used for purchase.

If you bought tickets online, you should print out the unused one-way tickets and follow the instructions on the printed tickets.

All unused mobile app tickets will be automatically converted to a credit in the amount of the unused one-way tickets in your electronic wallet. You do not need to take any action to receive this credit.

What are the customer service hours?

Hoboken Terminal

Monday through Friday - 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Newark Penn Station

Monday through Friday - 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New York Penn Station

Monday through Friday - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Port Authority Bus Terminal

Monday through Friday - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Secaucus Junction

Monday through Friday - 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trenton Transit Center

Monday through Friday - 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

