What to Know Asbury Park is defying New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order and will allow limited indoor dining at the Jersey shore city’s restaurants

The City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution permitting its restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, beginning Monday

Murphy on Tuesday set similar restrictions for indoor gatherings. However, he announced only outdoor dining for bars and restaurants could resume on June 15

Asbury Park, the Jersey shore city often associated with Bruce Springsteen, will face a lawsuit from the state for defying an executive order by allowing limited indoor dining at its restaurants, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

The City Council Wednesday approved a resolution permitting its restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building's capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, beginning June 15.

The governor on Tuesday set similar restrictions for indoor gatherings when he announced only outdoor dining for bars and restaurants could resume on June 15. The Democrat has yet to say when they can reopen for indoor seating.

Murphy said the parties have not been able to resolve the city's defiance of his executive order, prompting a lawsuit from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal against Asbury Park.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said the city took the action because restrictions implemented to control the coronavirus pandemic were taking a toll on the city's restaurants. A popular eatery announced last week it would close permanently.

Allowing diners inside still carries risks.

“While the city of Asbury Park is not going to levy any fines against you, the state of New Jersey could,” Quinn said.

Murphy addressed Asbury Park's decision at his Thursday news conference saying that he doesn't want to see one step forward lead to two steps back. Murphy said his decisions on dining will continue to be guided by data.

"My job isn’t to worry about the next headline or the next election," Murphy said. "It’s about keeping the Rt rate (how many people are infected by an infectious person) down. It’s about saving lives."