NJ restaurateur accused of drugging, sexually assaulting job seeker, workers

Gerald Araya, owner of three restaurants in Trenton, NJ, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman seeking a job and three other employees

By David Chang

A New Jersey restaurant owner is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman seeking a job at one of his businesses as well as at least three other employees.

In May 2024, a woman reported to Trenton police that she was sexually assaulted by Gerald Araya, 44, of Ewing, New Jersey. Araya owns El Catador Lounge Restaurant, Dubai Restaurant & Lounge and Mill Hill Restaurant & Lounge in Trenton.

The woman told investigators she met Araya while interviewing for a job at Dubai Restaurant. Araya wanted to show the woman his other restaurants and the two left, investigators said.

When they arrived at another bar, Araya began making the woman drinks and insisted that she try them so that she knew what to serve customers, officials said.

The woman told police she began feeling sick and told Araya she wanted to go home. Police said the woman then passed out. Araya then sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious at a motel in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, investigators said. The woman told police she woke up in a room naked.

Investigators also said they identified three other victims who Araya sexually assaulted. All three previously worked for him, according to officials.

Araya was arrested in Trenton on Wednesday, June 19. He is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to detain Araya pending trial.

While Araya is in custody, the investigation continues. Anyone with information on him is asked to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6568 or email mcposvu@mercercounty.org.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

