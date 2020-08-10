New Jersey

NJ Police Officer Gets Probation in Bribery Case

By The Associated Press

What to Know

  • A South Jersey police officer has been ordered to spend at least 15 months on probation on a commercial bribery conviction. 
  • NJ.com reports that 33-year-old Thomas McWain, who was employed with the West Deptford police department, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a third-degree charge separate from the original accusations against him.
  • His plea agreement requires him to forfeit his job as an officer.

A New Jersey police officer has been ordered to spend at least 15 months on probation on a commercial bribery conviction.

NJ.com reports that 33-year-old Thomas McWain, who was employed with the West Deptford police department, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a third-degree charge separate from the original accusations against him.

McWain was originally accused of scheming to get an offender into a drug rehabilitation program in which the officer had a financial interest.

He had a second job as a trainer with a company that teaches first responders how to handle overdoses and other addiction-related matters, and his attorney said his failure to inform trainees that the company also owned a drug rehab facility was a breach of his fiduciary responsibilities.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the original charges, which had included official misconduct, computer crime and record-tampering offenses. Prosecutors declined to discuss the case's disposition but said the outcome was “conviction of a sworn law enforcement officer who betrayed the public trust."

In a statement before his July 31 sentencing, McWain said he took responsibility for his conduct and characterized his record as that of someone who sought more training to become a better officer. His plea agreement requires him to forfeit his job as an officer.

