NJ police arrest man who, they claim, caused explosions for ‘several months'

A 71-year-old Winslow Township, New Jersey, man has been arrested after, police claim, an investigation found that he was responsible for ongoing explosions that rocked the community over the course of several months.

According to police, on Monday, officers arrested Kenneth Baldino, 71, of Winslow Township following, what they called a lengthy investigation after neighbors in the area of Fleming Pike in Hammonton complained about explosions over the course of "the past several months."

Police officials did not detail how many times these explosions may have occurred or what Baldino is alleged to have used to cause these explosions.

But, officials said that, through this investigation, police searched Baldino's home and, allegedly, recovered a large quantity of explosives, illegal fireworks, and high capacity firearm magazines. These items were all seized by police, officials said.

Baldino has been arrested and charged with risking widespread injury, possession of destructive devices and related offenses.

Officials said that he is in police custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.