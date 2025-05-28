New Jersey

New Jersey man charged with marriage fraud to obtain U.S. citizenship, officials say

The man and his wife were charged for making false statements to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, officials said.

By Brendan Brightman

A South Jersey man from Albania was charged with marriage fraud in what prosecutors say was a scheme to obtain U.S. citizenship, the government announced on Wednesday.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Elvis Harizaj of Cherry Hill, along with his wife, 27-year-old Natasha Flores of Newark, were both charged for making false statements to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, officials said.

According to prosecutors, Harizaj entered into a sham marriage with Flores and then falsely stated to immigration officials about living with Flores.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Flores, according to officials, gave false statements saying that she had never been married before. However, prosecutors say Flores was previously married to a Brazilian man who obtained U.S. citizenship based on his marriage to her.

Both the charges of marriage fraud and making false statements can earn up to five years in prison, officials said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The investigation was carried out by the Department of Homeland Security and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, the government said in a press release.

This article tagged under:

New JerseySouth Jersey
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us