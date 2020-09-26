A former heating and air conditioning contractor who was charged with recording girls in bathroom stalls at a Camden County school now faces additional charges for the same crime at a different school, authorities said.
Cape May County prosecutors and Middle Township police say Gregory Mahley performed work at Cape May County Technical High School and recorded people in a bathroom on several occasions,NJ Advance Media reported Thursday.
Mahley installed mirrors on stall doors that allowed occupants to be recorded through an air conditioning vent, authorities said.
He was arrested Wednesday and charged with child pornography counts. A message sent to one of his social media accounts to get comment went unanswered, and it wasn't clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak for him.
Mahley is being held at the Camden County jail.