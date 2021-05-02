NJ Governor Phil Murphy Vows ‘Major' Announcement on COVID Restrictions on Monday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promising a “major announcement" Monday on easing restrictions imposed in the Garden State due to COVID-19.

Murphy said in a Twitter post Sunday that with COVID-19 metrics “decisively trending in the right direction," his 1 p.m. Monday announcement will deal with “easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.



YouTube: https://t.co/rIPsZGPv4X

Twitter: https://t.co/Io34K1c3b8⁰Facebook: https://t.co/0bGyMWZS29 pic.twitter.com/f6vAifZkIm — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 2, 2021

On Friday, business, casino and political officials called on the Democratic governor to ease coronavirus regulations enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City. They called for allowing meetings to utilize available space at 50% of capacity, as is permitted on the gambling floors of the city’s nine casinos.

Murphy spokesperson Alexandra Altman said last week the governor planned “a series of reopening announcements next week."