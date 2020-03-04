What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's surgery to remove what was likely a cancerous tumor on his kidney was successful, his office says.

Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a tweet Wednesday that the governor is resting at a New York hospital.

Murphy’s office has said that 90% of such tumors are cancerous, but doctors weren't able to tell for sure until the surgery.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy went under the knife Wednesday to remove a possibly cancerous tumor from his kidney.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is acting as governor in Murphy's place, said in a tweet that the governor is resting at a New York hospital. She gave no other details about the surgery.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy’s office has said, but doctors weren't able to tell for sure until the surgery. Oliver's tweet didn't address whether the tumor was cancerous.

Oliver will serve as acting governor "until further notice,” Murphy's office said earlier in a statement.

Murphy revealed that he had the tumor last month. Murphy, a Democrat, said in his recent budget address that he was overwhelmed and thankful for an outpouring of encouragement since news of the tumor became public.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn’t anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.