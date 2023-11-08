Warning: The details of this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers.

A New Jersey custodian accused of contaminating food for students with his own bodily fluids and bleach now faces child pornography charges.

On Wednesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced that Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, was charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

"It is alleged that this conduct occurred on or about 10/22/23 in the City of Vineland," a spokesperson for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office wrote. "Investigators can say with a reasonable degree of certainty that the child pornography that the defendant allegedly possessed and/or distributed was NOT manufactured/made by the defendant. Rather, it is simply alleged that the defendant was in possession of it and distributed it to others."

The investigation into Impellizzeri began on Oct. 30 when New Jersey State Police were contacted by officials at the Elizabeth Moore School, an elementary school in Upper Deerfield Township, N.J. The officials said they had received multiple anonymous tips in reference to posts on a social media platform.

Investigators said the screenshots and video posts showed Impellizzeri performing sexual acts with inanimate objects at the school, where he had worked as a custodian since September of 2019.

Giovanni Impellizzeri

Impellizzeri allegedly tampered with and contaminated food products and utensils in the school’s cafeteria with bleach and personal bodily fluids, including saliva, urine and feces. The contaminated food was likely served to students and staff at the school, investigators said.

Impellizzeri also contaminated other items at the school with his bodily fluids, according to investigators.

Investigators were initially uncertain when Impellizzeri's alleged acts took place but later stated they occurred between Oct. 26, 2023, and Oct. 30, 2023.

Investigators said Impellizzeri posted videos and pictures on a social media app of himself committing the obscene acts. They also believe he committed the acts during after school hours.

Impellizzeri was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. On Nov. 2, he was also charged with official misconduct.

He is currently lodged in the Cumberland County Jail. He is scheduled for a detention hearing on the initial charges on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. A hearing for the child pornography charges has not yet been scheduled.

The Upper Deerfield Township School District is currently cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues. Officials in the District said that all of the food and utensils at the Elizabeth Moore School were sanitized and safe to use or consume and any possibly contaminated food products have been discarded.

The District also said Impellizzeri is currently on administrative leave.

Investigators are collecting bodily fluid specimens from Impellizzari to determine if there is any potential for infectious disease transmissions for anyone who consumed the food at the school. Once they determine this, the health department will notify authorities and steps will be taken, officials said. The health department recommends any students and staff at the school to contact their healthcare provider if they suspect any illness.

On Friday, N.J. State Police troopers were outside the school and spoke with parents who were notified of the charges against Impellizzeri.

“I covered my mouth and started crying," Bianca Pierce, one of the parents, said. "I had no words. I mean what can you say to a situation where somebody was doing those disgusting things in the school where your child’s supposed to be safe? I felt like I was stabbed in the heart.”

Some of the parents took their children out of class to get them tested at a doctor's office. Others stood outside the school, demanding answers from the school's superintendent.

"That's bodily fluids. That could kill my child," Shanta Cook, another parent, told NBC10. "They're giving us more attitude than answers."

Cook's daughter, Shai'mani Lurry, is a 5th grader at the school.

"It makes me feel disgusted," Lurry said. "Like disgusted and weirded out. Like that was just nasty."

If you have any information on Impellizzari or the allegations against him, please call New Jersey State Police Detective Alex Angerman at 856-451-0101.