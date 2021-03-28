Ocean City

NJ Boardwalk Amusement Park Reopens 2 Months After Accidental Fire

Officials vowed to rebuild and reopen “sooner rather than later"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An amusement park on the New Jersey shore reopened Saturday almost two months after damage from a fire later ruled accidental.

Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City, confirmed Saturday that the park reopened as scheduled at noon. A side entrance is being used while a temporary deck is built in place of the structure at the entrance that caught fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Jan. 30 blaze broke out on a Saturday morning, sending smoke billowing across the skyline, and did extensive damage to a building housing the park’s arcade, offices, and two fast-food restaurants. Police said the building was empty at the time and no fire-related injuries were reported.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

The Covid Downturn May Cut Social Security Benefits for Some. Whether That Will Be Fixed Is Uncertain

stop asian hate 21 hours ago

Asian American Official Shows His Military Scars During Meeting, Asks ‘Is This Patriot Enough?'

Drone footage captured the flames and large plumes of smoke billowing from a fire at an amusement park at the Ocean City Boardwalk.

The city said in a press release last month that an investigation by multiple agencies concluded that the fire was accidental and stemmed from an undetermined electrical source near the front of the building.

Officials vowed to rebuild and reopen “sooner rather than later.” Hartley said earlier in the week that the plan was to have 22 out of 32 rides operational, but he noted that the park was operating at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Judging just by the amount of emails and phone calls, people are ready to get outside,” he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ocean CityNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us