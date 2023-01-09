An art teacher at a New Jersey middle school has been arrested after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of students mid-class, police said.

Frank Thompson, 57, was charged last week with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, in connection to the November incident.

According to the Westfield Police Department, a resource officer at Roosevelt Intermediate School reported that Thompson was unconscious and unresponsive in a second-floor classroom after students found the art teacher "in distress" just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 29.

A school nurse was treating Thompson when officers arrived, police said.

Roosevelt’s school resource officer, Fortunato Riga, "observed signs indicative of a drug overdose" and administered naloxone hydrochloride, the opioid overdose treatment also known as “Narcan."

Ninety-one people in the U.S. die every day from opioid-related overdoses, but there’s a tool that can reverse the effects of an overdose that more and more law enforcement agencies and paramedics are now carrying with them as part of their standing operating protocol. It’s called Narcan, and here is what you need to know about what it is, how it works and how to use it.

Investigators searched the classroom and found fentanyl and "various types of drug paraphernalia" in a closet, police said.

While the incident took place in November, Thompson was not charged until Jan. 5, 2023. It is not clear whether he is still employed by the Westfield Public School District.

“While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment,” Superintendent Dr. Raymond González said in a statement. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department.”

Thompson is due in court on Feb. 1. There was no attorney information listed for Thompson to comment on his behalf.