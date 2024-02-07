Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates' in the Nevada GOP primary

Nikki Haley faced no major challenger Tuesday in Nevada’s presidential primary.

She still lost, according to NBC News projections.

Nevada voters in the state-run primary had a choice to reject all the candidates on the ballot, and they did just that — with more people choosing to vote for “none of these candidates” than for Haley.

It was a stinging rebuke of the former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor — and one that some party leaders had encouraged. The outcome in Nevada was Haley's third consecutive loss in an early state primary contest.

Former President Donald Trump, far and away the front-runner for the Republican nomination, was not on the same ballot as Haley because he is set to compete in a party-run caucuses on Thursday.

