Crime and Courts

Bestselling author from NH charged with possession of child pornography

Brendan DuBois is being charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography

By Anthony Vega

Handcuffs
GETTY IMAGES

A bestselling author from New Hampshire has been arrested on child pornography charges, Exeter police said, and his publisher has suspended selling and promoting his books.

An investigation started four months ago by Exeter police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, according to police, who later executed a search warrant.

Brendan DuBois, 64, turned himself in to police on Wednesday, authorities said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

He's being charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography.

According to DuBois' website, he's a New York Times bestselling author of 29 novels, and has co-authored with James Patterson.

"We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois," a spokesperson for Severn River Publishing said in a statement Thursday. "While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois' books. We believe these steps are necessary to uphold our values and maintain the trust of our readers, authors, and the publishing community."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

DuBois, of Exeter, is also a "Jeopardy!" game show champion, according to his website.

U.S. & World

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

RNC 2024: Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee next week. Here's what to expect

Ohio 2 hours ago

Ohio mom killed while trying to stop the theft of a car that had her 6-year-old son inside

The 64-year-old DuBois is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood, police said.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us