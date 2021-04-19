NFL Star Deshaun Watson's Legal Team Responds to Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Him

Attorneys for football star Deshaun Watson filed a response Monday to lawsuits making allegations of sexual misconduct, denying the claims based partly on the assertion that some of the women continued to work with Watson after they say he acted inappropriately toward them.

Twenty-two women have filed lawsuits against the standout Houston Texans quarterback, saying he forced sexual contact with them during massage sessions in 2020 or earlier this year.

"These lawsuits are replete with mischaracterizations of Mr. Watson's conduct," defense lawyer Rusty Hardin wrote in a response to one of the plaintiffs, Ashely Solis. "These range from being misleading, to fraudulent, to slanderous."

The plaintiffs had originally filed anonymously as Jane Doe before courts said the women had to identify themselves for the lawsuits to go forward. Watson's attorneys said without the names, the quarterback would have had no chance to defend himself against their claims.

