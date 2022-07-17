lottery

Next Mega Millions Jackpot to Top a Half Billion Dollars

The July 19 drawing will offer an estimated $530 billion prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to organizers

By Julianne McShane | NBC News

Mega-Millions-53140456
Getty Images

The next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn on Tuesday night, will offer up an estimated $530 million prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to lottery organizers.

The odds of winning the more than half billion jackpot? 1 in 302,575,350.

The Tuesday jackpot will be up for grabs after no one reported the winning ticket on Friday night, which had the winning numbers of 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

lotterymega millionsjackpot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us