Judge poised to issue order in California's showdown with Trump administration over National Guard

What to Know California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked a court earlier this week to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents in Los Angeles.

California requested to limit the scope of duties for the National Guard and Marines who were activated by the federal government.

The National Guard is typically activated by the governor at the request of local authorities.

President Trump has activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines over the objections of city and state leaders.

As of Thursday morning, Marines had not yet been spotted in Los Angeles and National Guard troops have had limited engagement with protesters.

Local law enforcement agencies, like the LAPD, have responded to protests and violence, which has been concentrated to pockets of downtown Los Angeles.

A limited curfew has been declared for a 1-square-mile section of downtown in a city of nearly 4 million people encompassing 500 square miles.

A judge appeared poised to issue an order Thursday after hearing arguments over California's request to limit the scope of the National Guard and Marines' mission in Los Angeles as demonstrations continue over immigration enforcement operations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked a court earlier this week to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents, who have carried out raids in the region that led to protests over the weekend and throughout the week.

Judge Charles Breyer said he hopes to have an order out later Thursday after hearing from attorneys for California and the Trump administration.

“This country was founded in response to a monarch, and the Constitution is a document of limitations. I’m trying to figure out where the lines are drawn,” U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said in the courtroom.

Breyer appeared prepared to rule on the broader issue of whether the Trump administration used the proper authority to deploy the National Guard in the first place, a decision that's usually up to the governor if mobilization is requested by local authorities. California's request presented the narrower question of whether troops could assist with immigration enforcement.

Breyer said the use of the Marines was beyond his scope.

“I don’t understand how I’m supposed to do anything with the Marines, to tell you the truth,” he said.

The Trump administration has called California's legal move a “crass political stunt endangering American lives." ICE said in a statement that the troops were providing security at federal facilities and protecting federal officers.

The federalization of the Guard and activation of the Marines moves troops closer to engaging in law enforcement actions like deportations as Trump has promised as part of his mass deportations crackdown. The Guard can temporarily detain people who attack officers, but any arrests would be made by law enforcement.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about the use of the National Guard in Los Angeles when compared to what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Newsom, in a public address Tuesday, called Trump’s actions the start of an “assault” on democracy.

“California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next,” he said.

Trump has activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines over the objections of city and state leaders. Usually, the governor activates the California National Guard at the request of local authorities. Marines were going through two days of training at a base in Southern California and could be on the streets of Los Angeles within day, according to authorities.

As of Thursday morning, Marines had not yet been spotted in Los Angeles and National Guard troops have had limited engagement with protesters. Guard members have primarily been stationed outside federal properties like the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA.

"It's not normal for the military to be deployed on the streets in United States cities," Mayor Bass said Thursday.

The protests, concentrated in part of downtown Los Angeles, have been largely peaceful, but local law enforcement agencies have made arrests for vandalism, looting, assault and other crimes. Nearly a dozen police officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injures. Some were transported to a hospital and released. Police have reported rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks thrown at officers.

On Wednesday, federal authorities announced charges against two men for throwing Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers during demonstrations.

Los Angeles police reported nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday, most of which were for unlawful assembly and violations of a curfew in downtown Los Angeles that was first ordered Tuesday night.

Bass said the curfew will likely be extended.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave harsh criticism of the policies and tactics of the Trump Administration as members of the National Guard and Marines have been sent in to Los Angeles amid ICE raids and protests.

"If there are raids that continue, if there are soldiers marching up and down our streets, I would imagine that the curfew will continue," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

Newsom and Bass have called Trump's use of the military unnecessary and provocative. Bass said Los Angeles appeared to be the subject of a test case to determine how far the administration can go with its use of the military in a civilian population.

Demonstrations have picked up across the U.S., with protests popping up in more than a dozen major cities. On Wednesday, police in Seattle used pepper spray to clear out protesters, and officers in Denver used smoke and pepper balls to control a crowd.

The Trump administration has said it is willing to send troops to other cities to assist with immigration enforcement and controlling disturbances — in line with what Trump promised during last year’s campaign.

The administration has highlighted arrests involving undocumented individuals with violent crime convictions. Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.