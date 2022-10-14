Bristol

New York Yankees Honor Fallen Bristol, Conn. Police Officers

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence Friday afternoon in honor of the two Bristol police officers who were killed during an ambush-style attack on Wednesday night.

The Yankees displayed the photos of 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy, 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, on the scoreboard and held the moment of silence at Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

In the team’s Facebook post, they offered their condolences to the loved ones of Officer Hamzy and Sgt. DeMonte.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BristolNew York Yankees
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us