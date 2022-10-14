New York Yankees Honor Fallen Bristol, Conn. Police Officers

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence Friday afternoon in honor of the two Bristol police officers who were killed during an ambush-style attack on Wednesday night.

The Yankees displayed the photos of 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy, 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, on the scoreboard and held the moment of silence at Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

In the team’s Facebook post, they offered their condolences to the loved ones of Officer Hamzy and Sgt. DeMonte.