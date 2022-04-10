New York

New York Judge Whose Home Was Raided by Investigators is Found Dead

John Michalski, an acting justice on the Erie County Supreme Court, appeared to have died by suicide. He was entangled in a wider investigation but had not been charged with a crime

A veteran New York state judge entangled in a law enforcement investigation whose property was raided by federal agents two weeks ago was found dead Tuesday morning in his home near Buffalo, his lawyer said.

John Michalski, an acting justice on the Erie County Supreme Court, died of an apparent suicide, according to attorney Terry Connors. Michalski was 61. Supreme Court is the state's highest trial court.

Police in Amherst, where Michalski lived, declined to comment.

Connors said he last spoke with Michalski on Saturday for a meeting that lasted several hours. He appeared "to be doing well. He was strong and was participating in the meeting," Connors added.

