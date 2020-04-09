New York Educator Accused of Child Porn, Sex Assault in Greenwich

A New York educator is accused of child pornography and sexual assault in Greenwich.

Greenwich police and members of the New York Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force from Westchester County arrested 69-year-old John Mueser, 69, of Tuckahoe, New York, who has been charged with possession of child pornography in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, sexual assault in the fourth degree and voyeurism.

Greenwich Police said they began an extensive investigation in October 2019 and it involved digital evidence and thousands of digital photographs.

Mueser has been on leave from Riverdale Country School, in Bronx, New York, since, according to school officials.

Dominic A.A. Randolph, the head of school for Riverdale Country School, issued a statement Thursday.

“I had been notified by the Greenwich Police Department on the morning of October 3, 2019, that Mr. Mueser was under investigation. I immediately placed Mr. Mueser on leave and cooperated fully with the investigation. He has remained on leave and away from our campuses while this investigation was underway,” Randolph said.

Mueser was arrested at his home in Tuckahoe, New York, waived extradition and was transported to Greenwich Police headquarters on Tuesday.

He posted a $250,000 bond, was released and is due in Stamford Superior Court on June 4.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and the age of the victim, no further details will be released at this time,” Greenwich police said.

“During Mr. Mueser’s tenure at Riverdale Country School, we have never encountered any issues with his behavior or his work with our students. He had also undergone a number of background checks in recent years that were completely clear,” the statement from Randolph says.

“As a result of this situation, we retained a security firm, T&M Protection Resources, that queried members of the Lower School community about his behavior and interactions with our students and reviewed his personnel file. Nothing came to light that would have raised concerns regarding his behavior in our community, " Randolph’s statement says.

If you believe that you were the victim of a sexual assault in Greenwich or if you have any information concerning this investigation, Greenwich Police said to call the Special Victims Section at (203) 622-8030.

Police said victims of sexual assault might also contact the Rowan Center, a sexual assault resource center, in Stamford at (203) 329-2929 for support services and consultation.

They ask anyone who might be a victim in the New York area to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.