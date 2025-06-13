Animals and Wildlife

Former New York cop has first encounter with Florida gator: cue the squeals

Officer Martinez’s first-ever alligator encounter at Largo Police Department turns into a comedic rite of passage — and Florida’s latest viral sensation.

By Andrea-Rose Oates

NBC Universal, Inc.

When Officer Christopher Martinez traded the Empire State for sunshine and swamps, he did not expect to wrangle a "perp" with scales and a long tail, which is what happened when he responded to his first alligator nuisance call.

Martinez joined the Largo Police Department in November, having transferred from New York.

Decked out in blue latex gloves, Martinez approached the wriggling gator like a rookie on his first stakeout. He paused, took a deep breath, and muttered to the reptile, "You have big teeth; I have tiny fingers."

His fellow officers, seasoned Florida gator handlers, cheered him on with gentle reminders like, "Don't drop him," and "He's so cute."

Just as Martinez gingerly took the alligator from a colleague, the critter flailed its tail and let out a hiss. Cue the high-pitched "Ahhhh…Oh my God!"' followed by many frightened squeals and jumps.

Nevertheless, in true heroic form, he stuck it out to get that photo shot.

"Take a picture of me, for the love of God," Martinez said as he struck a pose and smiled a nervous grin for the camera.

The video has since racked up over 2 million views, and the Largo Police Department could not resist calling it their "official welcome to Florida."

Alligators made a big splash in 2023. Here are five of the year’s best alligator encounters.

