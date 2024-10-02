Donald Trump

Prosecutors: Trump ‘resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling to power

The filing was unsealed Wednesday

By Eric Tucker | The Associated Press

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Donald Trump “resorted to crimes” in a failed bid to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a newly unsealed court filing that argues that the former president is not entitled to immunity from prosecution.

The filing was unsealed Wednesday. It was submitted by special counsel Jack Smith's team following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on former presidents and narrowed the scope of the prosecution.

Special counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment on Tuesday against Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates

