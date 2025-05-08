A huge crowd in St. Peter’s Square awaited the announcement of the pope’s identity Thursday, and they were rewarded to see the face of American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost emerge.

The newly-elected pope, who will take on the name Pope Leo XIV, addressed the crowd in his first speech as the the 267th Roman Catholic Church pontiff.

He was elected in the fourth ballot of the two-day conclave inside the Sistine Chapel.

White smoke billowed out of the Sistine Chapel Thursday night, a little after 6 p.m. local time.

Pope Leo XIV, 69, replaces Pope Francis, who died April 22 at age 88. Here's everything to know about him from where he was born to his politics.

What name has the new pope selected?

Robert Francis Prevost has been chosen to be the new pope for the Roman Catholic church. He will be called Pope Leo XIV.

Where was Pope Leo XIV born?

Pope Leo XIV was born on 14 September 1955 in Chicago, Illinois.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, became the 267th leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday and the second Pope from the Americas.

When did the new pope become part of the Catholic Church?

Before journeying to Rome at the age of 27, Pope Leo XIV started his journey with the church in 1977 when he entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine in Saint Louis. He gave his solemn vow in August 1981.

He received a diploma in theology after studying at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago.

Has an American cardinal ever been elected pope?

Pope Leo XIV marks the first American to be elected as pontiff. He's also the first Northern American to hold the position.

Pope Francis, a native of Argentina, was the first pope from either of Americas when he was elected 266th Pope of the Catholic Church.

Is Pope Leo XIV conservative or liberal?

Like his predecessor Francis, Pope Leo XIV has long championed migrants and the poor, embracing marginalized groups despite being viewed by most as a centrist.

One of his less progressive stances includes the opposition of ordaining women as deacons.

Is Pope Leo XIV on social media?

The new pope's X handle has been confirmed as @drprevost.