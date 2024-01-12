New Mexico

New Mexico man indicted for trying to sell Bengal tiger cub on Facebook

The Bengal tiger cub was found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate on Jan. 10, 2023

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man in New Mexico who allegedly imported a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico to the U.S. last year has been indicted on federal charges.

David Mendoza-Enriquez, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday with conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a law that prohibits the importation, transport, and sale of certain wildlife in the U.S.

Mendoza-Enriquez was charged along with 15 other defendants who face drug trafficking charges in a separate indictment.

The Bengal tiger cub was found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate after officers followed a trail of blood into a trailer on Jan. 10, 2023.

Prosecutors said Mendoza-Enriquez had planned to sell the tiger for more than $16,000 through Facebook.

The tiger, named "Duke" was initially taken into the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo but has since been transferred to the wildlife sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

This article tagged under:

New Mexico
