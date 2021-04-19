NJ Adds ‘X' Gender Option for Driver's Licenses, ID Cards

What to Know New Jersey has added an “X” gender option for driver’s licenses and identification cards for those who do not want to specify male or female.

New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission said Monday that the option is for residents who identify as nonbinary, as well as for those who do not want to indicate their gender on their ID.

The commission planned to permit the “X” option late last year but delayed the change because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The commission said that the option is for residents who identify as nonbinary, as well as for those who do not want to indicate their gender on their ID.

"Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC," MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement. "We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity."

The commission planned to permit the “X” option late last year but delayed the change because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The change also entailed updates to the commission's computer system.

Advocates hailed the new gender option.

"This option will allow New Jerseyans, particularly nonbinary and intersex people, to enjoy a right many of us take for granted – having ID that accurately reflects who we are," Christian Fuscarino, Executive Director of Garden State Equality, said. "We applaud the MVC for taking another step to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans."