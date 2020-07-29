WATCH: Gov. Murphy Addresses Coronavirus Response in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is addressing the spread of coronavirus and what his state is doing to combat it.

The first-term Democrat is holding a 1 p.m. Wednesday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

New Jersey was particularly hard hit by COVID-19 early in the outbreak, but has seen deaths, cases and hospitalizations level off in the past few months.

However, Murphy has paused entering the third stage of reopening the economy due to the spread of the virus elsewhere and what that could mean to the Garden State. On Tuesday, the state’s 14-day quarantine list expanded to nearly three dozen states.

Entering Wednesday, more than 180,000 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus with nearly 14,000 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications.

Murphy and state health officials have continued to reiterated wearing masks and keeping at least 6 feet apart when in public to slow the spread of the virus.

This story is developing and will be updated.