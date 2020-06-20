New Jersey OKs Camping at State Parks, Forests

After a prolonged ban due to the coronavirus outbreak, nature lovers in New Jersey got a boost Saturday as the environmental protection department announced that camping at state parks and forests will soon resume.

Starting Monday, people will be allowed to camp at 12 state parks, forests and recreation areas. However, campers will still need to observe social distancing rules, and only “tent-style” camping will be allowed, meaning cabins are staying shut.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our guests and strongly remind the public of the importance of maintaining proper six-foot social distancing and wearing masks when visiting this summer,” New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe said.

The 12 camping areas open Monday are as follows:

Northern region

High Point State Park

Jenny Jump State Forest

Stokes State Forest

Worthington State Forest

Central region

Allaire State Park

Cheesequake State Park

Spruce Run Recreation Area

Southern region

Bass River State Forest

Belleplain State Forest

Brendan Byrne State Forest

Parvin State Park

Wharton State Forest

Campers are encouraged to wear a mask in public and in indoor spaces like gatehouses and restrooms. They should also maintain at least six feet of space between themselves and anyone who is not an immediate family member, caretaker, household member or partners.

Workers will conduct “rigorous” cleaning of restrooms, showers and other facilities and common areas, officials said.

The state plans to open Swartswood State Park and Stephens State Forest on June 29.

Camping still won’t be allowed, however, at the Round Valley Recreation Area, Washington Crossing State Park, Kittatinny Valley State Park, Waywayanda State Park and Voorhees State Park.