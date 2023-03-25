New Jersey Officer Arrested for Child Porn

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have arrested an officer on the police force in Vineland after he, allegedly, uploaded dozens of files containing child pornography onto the internet.

NBC10's Ted Greenberg has learned that Vineland police officer, Christopher Ortiz, of Estell Manor, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with possession of child pornography after an incident that occurred the day before.

According to court documents, on Monday, officers were contacted by a cloud-storage provider for Verizon, that reportedly told police that a user -- believed to have been Ortiz -- attempted to upload more than 75 files containing child pornography to the service.

After an investigation, officials said, Ortiz's cellphone was seized and he was arrested.

