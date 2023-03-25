New Jersey

New Jersey Officer Arrested for Child Porn

An officer in Vineland, New Jersey has been arrested after he, allegedly, uploaded dozens of files containing child pornography to the internet

By Hayden Mitman and Ted Greenberg

crime

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have arrested an officer on the police force in Vineland after he, allegedly, uploaded dozens of files containing child pornography onto the internet.

NBC10's Ted Greenberg has learned that Vineland police officer, Christopher Ortiz, of Estell Manor, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with possession of child pornography after an incident that occurred the day before.

According to court documents, on Monday, officers were contacted by a cloud-storage provider for Verizon, that reportedly told police that a user -- believed to have been Ortiz -- attempted to upload more than 75 files containing child pornography to the service.

After an investigation, officials said, Ortiz's cellphone was seized and he was arrested.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us