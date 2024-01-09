New Jersey

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to deliver State of the State address

Governor Murphy's State of the State will be streaming live in the player below at 3:30 p.m.

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is giving his State of the State address Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch his speech live in the player above.

The address will take place in the Assembly Chamber at the New Jersey State House.

On Tuesday, first lady Tammy Murphy announced the several special guests who will be invited to watch the address in person, including a retired Army reservist and some honorable high school and college students.

“Each of these New Jerseyans exemplifies the values at the heart of the administration’s work to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey," New Jersey's first lady said. "As we reflect on the past six years and share our vision for the future, we are inspired by the remarkable leadership, courage, and life experiences of these guests and their contributions to our state.” 

First lady Tammy Murphy is currently running as a candidate to become a senator.

