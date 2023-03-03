New Jersey Bill Seeks to Ban Sale of Baby Wipes

A New Jersey state senator has proposed a bill that would ban the sale of non-flushable baby wipes throughout the state -- and would punish anyone who violates the ban with a fine of as much as $20,000.

Earlier this week, Democratic lawmaker Joseph Cryan, introduced the bill, which notes that non-flushable baby wipes can mistakenly get flushed down a toilet leading to problems for municipal septic systems.

"Non-flushable disposable wipes are typically made of synthetic materials that do not break down or disintegrate when submerged in water, even over a long period of time," the legislation reads. "This results in significant harm to sewage and septic systems, causing pipes, pumps, and water treatment systems to get clogged and require costly repairs."

If the bill is approved, anyone who sells non-flushable baby wipes in New Jersey could face a $10,000 on first offense and a $20,000 fine on any subsequent offenses.

The bill has been introduced and is headed to the state's senate commerce committee for review.