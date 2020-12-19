New Guidelines for CT's COVID Travel Advisory Go Into Effect Today

There will be new guidelines put in place for Connecticut's COVID travel advisory starting Saturday, the governor announced Friday evening.

Starting Saturday, the travel advisory will apply to all travelers, both national and international, entering Connecticut from any location with the exception of New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Governor Ned Lamont said he signed an executive order revising previous guidelines to align with recently modified CDC guidance.

The advisory will also require all affected travelers to complete the Connecticut Travel Health Form and self-quarantine for 10 days or until a negative COVID test result is provided. This is a change from the 14-day quarantine previously suggested.

I've signed an order updating Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory.



Effective tonight at midnight:



➡️Applies to anyone entering from ALL locations domestic or international (except NJ, NY, RI)

➡️Travelers must quarantine 10 days or test negative



🔗 https://t.co/kPRqRNtT1a pic.twitter.com/sM7qFJM74s — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 18, 2020

There will also be three exemptions from the requirement to self-quarantine, the governor said.

Anyone who has had a negative COVID-19 test result in the 72 hours prior to their arrival to Connecticut, or following their arrival, will be exempt from quarantine. These tests must be submitted to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health and they can either be a PCR test or a rapid result test.

Essential workers traveling for work-related purposes will also be exempt from the 10-day self-quarantine.

Lastly, anyone who has tested positive for the virus within 90 days before their arrival to Connecticut, who has clinically recovered or has not been symptomatic, is exempt. These tests must be submitted to the Department of Public Health, the governor said.

“Given the current high rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States and internationally, Connecticut continues to strongly discourage all nonessential, interstate travel at this time as the risks are too severe,” Lamont said.

“Visitors to Connecticut and residents returning from any location beyond the immediate region – including New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island – should self-quarantine for a period of 10 days in order to reduce the risk of any further spread of this virus," he continued.

For more information on the state's travel advisory, click here.