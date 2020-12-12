AOC

New Crop of Progressives Joining ‘The Squad' in Congress

A small new crop of progressive lawmakers wants to help expand the left's toehold on Capitol Hill

Trump Democrats
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The "squad" is getting backup from a newly elected group of lawmakers, which means more progressive stars lighting up social media and more pressure from the left on President-elect Joe Biden and the diminished Democratic majority in the House, NBC News reports.

"It's really exciting to see them ready to throw down," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of the four original members of the squad, said in an interview. The others are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The Democratic wipeout in swing districts in November left behind a smaller, but somewhat more progressive Democratic caucus hailing mainly from blue areas. Of the 15 incoming freshmen lawmakers, eight are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and at least four have ties to the squad.

U.S. & World

covid-19 vaccine 9 hours ago

States Will Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Monday, US Says

coronavirus pandemic 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Reaches Record Daily Toll of 3,309 Deaths

"These new, incredibly great leaders are reinforcements coming over the hill," said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., an elder statesman who aligned himself with the young insurgents to overcome a primary challenge this year.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

AOC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us