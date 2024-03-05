New CFPB rule caps banks' credit card late fees at $8

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unveiled a new rule on Tuesday that it said would cap late fees that banks charge customers at $8 per incident.

By cutting late fees to $8 from an average of around $32, more than 45 million card users would save an average of $220 annually, the CFPB said in a release.

The new rule, long expected after an initial proposal was floated last year, comes after the agency said it reviewed market data related to the 2009 Card Act. Regulations tied to that law granted issuers the ability to charge ever-increasing amounts of late fees.

"For over a decade, credit card giants have been exploiting a loophole to harvest billions of dollars in junk fees from American consumers," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in the release. "Today's rule ends the era of big credit card companies hiding behind the excuse of inflation when they hike fees on borrowers and boost their own bottom lines."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.