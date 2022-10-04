Never Load the Dishwasher Wrong Again Thanks to This Viral TikTok

TikTok's latest viral video has us saying what the fork!

Barbara Costello, who goes by "Brunch With Babs" on the social media platform, is known for posting a wide range of helpful household tips, delicious recipes and general lifestyle hacks. And while sharing yet another handy guide for her "Bootcamp Babs" series, the 73-year-old blew people's minds when she revealed the proper way to load a dishwasher.

Yep, it turns out most of us have been incorrectly placing our dirty dishes on the racks.

"Did your mom ever tell you the dos and don'ts of how to load the dishwasher?" the influencer asked her followers in the Sept. 30 tutorial, which has since amassed more than 4.5 million views. "Here's two don'ts before you start loading."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For her first tip, Babs explained why it's better to "scrape not rinse" out any leftover food on dishes: "Not only will you save water but the detergent will have something to adhere to."

Babs also advised keeping objects such as any wooden pieces and "your kitchen knives" out of the dishwasher because they don't belong there in the first place.

While the lifestyle guru also shared ways to load mugs, bowls and utensils, it was her wine glass hack that took the internet by storm.

"For tall wine glasses," she began, "don't forget to drop your top shelf down before closing."

Babs then proceeded to demonstrate how to lower and raise the top rack of the dishwasher.

As one follower commented, "THE SHELVES LOWER WHAAAATTTTT."

"I'm sorry… the top rack goes… DOWN?!" another TikToker replied, to which someone else responded, "Oh my God I'm 43 years old and just learned that the top shelf lowers!"

And for those interested in more wisdom, Babs is here for all your lifestyle needs, as she had adorably labeled herself as "Everyone's grandmother."