‘Never Give Up': Video Shows Florida Woman Fighting Off Attacker in Gym

A Florida woman is speaking out after her terrifying fight with a man who attacked her inside her apartment complex's gym was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Wednesday showed 24-year-old Nashali Alma working out in the gym back on Jan. 22.

Alma was exercising alone when the man, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones, came to the door. She said she had seen him in the gym before so she let him in.

Authorities said Thomas-Jones approached her and tried to grab her waist, and she yelled at him and demanded he get away from her.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The footage showed Thomas-Jones chase Alma around the gym before he grabbed her and pinned her to the floor, authorities said.

She continued to fight him off before he eventually released his grip and she was able to run out of the gym, officials said.

Authorities said Alma wanted to speak about her experience and encourage other women who have dealt with similar situations.

"I would tell every woman always to keep fighting, never give up," Alma said in the sheriff's office video. "As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it's possible to escape. It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person."

Thomas-Jones was arrested on charges including sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.