NBCUniversal Chief Jeff Shell Out After ‘Inappropriate Relationship'

NBCUniversal chief executive Jeff Shell is leaving the company after an outside investigation into an inappropriate relationship, parent company Comcast said in a statement Sunday.

He is stepping down immediately.

Shell took the reins of the media company in 2020 after a long tenure with NBC.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in the statement.

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Further details of the company's investigation were not immediately disclosed.

In a company-wide email Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and President Mike Cavanagh said “We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other."

"You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here,” the statement continuted.

Shell's leadership team will now report directly to Cavanagh, the email said.

