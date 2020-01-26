NBA Stars, Celebs React to Death of Kobe Bryant

As reports broke of the death of retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, tributes began pouring in on social media.

Bryant was among five people killed in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas confirmed. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, along with a teammate on Gianna's basketball team, a teammate's parent and the pilot.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes expressed their condolences and shock over his death on Twitter.

RIP KOBE 😥😥😥 I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words 😥 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time. We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020