Navy aircraft with 2 aboard crashes east of Mount Rainier

A search for the two crew members was ongoing after the crash of the EA-18G Growler aircraft, which occurred during what was described as a routine test flight.

By Josh Cradduck and Phil Helsel | NBC News

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, flying the Boeing F/A-18.
Gary Miller/Getty Images

A Navy aircraft with two crew members on board crashed east of Mount Rainier in Washington state Tuesday evening, and a search for the pair was ongoing, the Navy said.

The Navy EA-18G Growler, which is an electronic attack aircraft that is part of the F/A-18 family of aircraft, was on a routine training flight when it crashed, the Navy said in a statement.

"As of 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, the status of the two crew members remains unknown," it said.

A search was ongoing, and included an Navy MH-60S helicopter launched from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, which is north of Seattle, the Navy said.

More information will be released when it is available, the Navy said in the news release.

The plane was from Electronic Attack Squadron 130, also known as VAQ-130, which is based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The squadron is nicknamed the “Zappers.” The Navy says it is the oldest electronic warfare squadron in the U.S. Navy.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Copyright NBC News

