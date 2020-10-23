Alabama

Navy Aircraft Crashes in Alabama; Extent of Injuries Unclear

navy-logo
Michael Sohn/AP, File

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Magnolia Springs, southeast of Mobile, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities.

Authorities said no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump, Biden Scrap on Oil, Virus With Just Over a Week to Go

Anthony Fauci 1 hour ago

Fauci Says as Coronavirus Infections Swell, Task Force Meeting Once a Week

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AlabamaU.S. Navy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us